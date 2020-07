Ava Queen Anne

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator pet friendly bike storage community garden fire pit green community lobby package receiving yoga

AVA is a new kind of living space in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle that offers furnished and unfurnished studios and one and two bedroom Seattle apartments that feature an urban inspired design that extends to cool spaces all over the building. There’s chill space inside and out with WiFi, a roof deck with BBQs and amazing water views, fitness center, and garage parking. Walk, bike or drive to pizza or sushi, espresso or tacos, music, bars, clubs and shopping. From Buckley’s On Queen Anne to Urban Cafe and South Fountain Lawn to SIFF Cinema Uptown, everything you need is nearby.