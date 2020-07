Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed pool internet access

Inspired by Ballard's Scandinavian roots, Soren is focused on functionality and passion for life. Well-planned live/work, open 1 bedroom, true 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom LEED Gold inspired design provides you with a comfortable space you can feel good about. Recycling stations on every floor and LED lighting in every home assist in your efforts for lower consumption, and lower bills! Green seal carpets and low VOC paints make breathing easy. High ceilings, expansive views, and a landscaped rooftop plaza to assist in your daily unwind.