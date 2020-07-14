Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage gym

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym green community parking bike storage garage accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

Sedona Apartments is located at 8520 20th Ave NE Seattle, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Sedona Apartments offers 0 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 150 to 225 sq.ft. Amenities include Bike Racks, Cable Ready, Controlled Access/Gated, Efficient Appliances, Electronic Thermostat and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 98115 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.