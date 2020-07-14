All apartments in Seattle
Sedona Apartments

8520 20th Ave NE · (206) 202-2310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit C301 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 186 sqft

Unit F408 · Avail. now

$953

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 212 sqft

Unit J215 · Avail. now

$971

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 224 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sedona Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
green community
parking
bike storage
garage
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
Sedona Apartments is located at 8520 20th Ave NE Seattle, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Sedona Apartments offers 0 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 150 to 225 sq.ft. Amenities include Bike Racks, Cable Ready, Controlled Access/Gated, Efficient Appliances, Electronic Thermostat and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 98115 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $350 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sedona Apartments have any available units?
Sedona Apartments has 5 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Sedona Apartments have?
Some of Sedona Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sedona Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sedona Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sedona Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sedona Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sedona Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sedona Apartments offers parking.
Does Sedona Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sedona Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sedona Apartments have a pool?
No, Sedona Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Sedona Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sedona Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sedona Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Sedona Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
