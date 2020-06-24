Rent Calculator
5650 24th Ave NW 214
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5650 24th Ave NW 214
5650 24th Avenue Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
5650 24th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Adams
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5650 24th Ave NW 214 have any available units?
5650 24th Ave NW 214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5650 24th Ave NW 214 have?
Some of 5650 24th Ave NW 214's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5650 24th Ave NW 214 currently offering any rent specials?
5650 24th Ave NW 214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5650 24th Ave NW 214 pet-friendly?
No, 5650 24th Ave NW 214 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 5650 24th Ave NW 214 offer parking?
Yes, 5650 24th Ave NW 214 offers parking.
Does 5650 24th Ave NW 214 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5650 24th Ave NW 214 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5650 24th Ave NW 214 have a pool?
No, 5650 24th Ave NW 214 does not have a pool.
Does 5650 24th Ave NW 214 have accessible units?
No, 5650 24th Ave NW 214 does not have accessible units.
Does 5650 24th Ave NW 214 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5650 24th Ave NW 214 has units with dishwashers.
