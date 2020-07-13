All apartments in Seattle
Ruth Court
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Ruth Court

123 18th Ave · (206) 202-2030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 18th Ave, Seattle, WA 98112
Central District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 104 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,557

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 422 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$1,756

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 456 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,131

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ruth Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
online portal
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
package receiving
trash valet
In the heart of historic Capitol Hill, the new Ruth Court Apartments offer the latest features, finishes and comforts. These studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes place you close to downtown Seattle's recreation and professional scene, and gives you the flexibility to commute easily in downtown Seattle and to SeaTac airport. Ruth Court and its surrounds are pet-friendly with great places to explore. Take in views of the cityscape from Ruth Court's inviting rooftop deck and upper floor apartments, and enjoy a light, bright, quiet living space with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood style flooring and high ceilings. Certified Built Green with a solar photovoltaic system, Ruth Court helps to reduce your carbon footprint and maximize your energy dollar. The new Ruth Court is built around a courtyard garden offering fresh air and outdoor serenity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 25% of first month’s rent
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ruth Court have any available units?
Ruth Court has 3 units available starting at $1,557 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Ruth Court have?
Some of Ruth Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ruth Court currently offering any rent specials?
Ruth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ruth Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Ruth Court is pet friendly.
Does Ruth Court offer parking?
Yes, Ruth Court offers parking.
Does Ruth Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ruth Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ruth Court have a pool?
No, Ruth Court does not have a pool.
Does Ruth Court have accessible units?
No, Ruth Court does not have accessible units.
Does Ruth Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ruth Court has units with dishwashers.
