Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking bike storage garage online portal 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit package receiving trash valet

In the heart of historic Capitol Hill, the new Ruth Court Apartments offer the latest features, finishes and comforts. These studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes place you close to downtown Seattle's recreation and professional scene, and gives you the flexibility to commute easily in downtown Seattle and to SeaTac airport. Ruth Court and its surrounds are pet-friendly with great places to explore. Take in views of the cityscape from Ruth Court's inviting rooftop deck and upper floor apartments, and enjoy a light, bright, quiet living space with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood style flooring and high ceilings. Certified Built Green with a solar photovoltaic system, Ruth Court helps to reduce your carbon footprint and maximize your energy dollar. The new Ruth Court is built around a courtyard garden offering fresh air and outdoor serenity.