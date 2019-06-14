3 Things to Do in West Seattle

When you think about Seattle, you might think about rain, Nirvana, or tech companies, but the truth is that there is a whole lot more to this incredible city. West Seattle, for example, is quite different from the rest of the city in that it is a very laid-back residential community that is much more family-focused. It also offers a bit more character in terms of coffeehouses, parks, and local businesses, as well. If you are new to the area, here are some of the best things to do in West Seattle.

1 . Enjoy Alki Beach

Washington may not be known for their beaches like California or Hawaii, but there is still a very solid beach in Alki Beach. Arguably one of the best Seattle beaches, this is the perfect spot to relax on a sunny day. For movie fans, they might recognize this beach from the Tom Hanks movie Sleepless In Seattle.

The beach is always lively, whether there are bikers trying to get their morning exercise in, or a beach party just about to start. From the shore, you’ll be offered a great view of the Space Needle, as well. When the weather is right, it can get very busy. Get up early to secure your parking and a prime spot on the sand.

2 . Explore the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center

Even if you aren’t the biggest history buff, it’s always fascinating to find out who exactly lived in a particular region before modern times. In this case, Seattle’s aboriginal Duwamish tribe is here to educate you. The city of Seattle was originally inhabited by the Duwamish. Swing by and check out the Duwamish art and artifacts, or attend one of their events that Duwamish cooking.

If you are interested in other cultures and exploring different traditions, this is certainly the place for you. The admission is free, which is perfect for those looking for entertainment on a budget or families who want their children to know more about Seattle’s rich history.

3 . Learn to Fly Fish With Emerald Water Anglers

The Pacific Northwest region of the United States is known for its incredible scenery and wildlife, and what do many people do when they want to enjoy nature in peace? They fish! Many in Seattle go fly-fishing. And luckily for you, you have the perfect local businesses to teach you the ways.

Emerald Water Anglers is here to offer fly-fishing lessons and equipment so that you can truly begin enjoying the lovely Seattle outdoors. Whether you are completely new to it, or simply want to perfect your craft, Emerald Water Anglers will get you out on the rivers and streams in no time. The staff is knowledgable, friendly, and most importantly, passionate about fly fishing.