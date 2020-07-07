Barclay Broadway.

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: 10% of rent cleaning fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 per apartment
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage $195 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $40 per month