Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:05 AM

Barclay Broadway

412 Broadway · (206) 202-4115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98104
Yesler Terrace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 521 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 461 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,656

Studio · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 218IQ · Avail. Aug 14

$1,628

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,901

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 420 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,970

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barclay Broadway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
concierge
dog park
fire pit
Barclay | Broadway is a stylish, energy-efficient and conveniently located home base, located right on Broadway in close proximity to Seattles vibrant Capitol Hill.\n\nJust steps from Seattle University, First Hill medical centers and plenty of places to spend your down time, youll also have direct access to public transportation routes, including the Seattle Streetcar.\n\nChoose from studio, one- or two-bedroom apartments and live/work spaces with a rooftop deck, on-site fitness center, dog run and more. Get in touch today to set up your tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: 10% of rent cleaning fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 per apartment
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage $195 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $40 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Barclay Broadway have any available units?
Barclay Broadway has 6 units available starting at $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Barclay Broadway have?
Some of Barclay Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barclay Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
Barclay Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barclay Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, Barclay Broadway is pet friendly.
Does Barclay Broadway offer parking?
Yes, Barclay Broadway offers parking.
Does Barclay Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Barclay Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Barclay Broadway have a pool?
No, Barclay Broadway does not have a pool.
Does Barclay Broadway have accessible units?
No, Barclay Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does Barclay Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barclay Broadway has units with dishwashers.

