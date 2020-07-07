Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center concierge dog park fire pit

Barclay | Broadway is a stylish, energy-efficient and conveniently located home base, located right on Broadway in close proximity to Seattles vibrant Capitol Hill.



Just steps from Seattle University, First Hill medical centers and plenty of places to spend your down time, youll also have direct access to public transportation routes, including the Seattle Streetcar.



Choose from studio, one- or two-bedroom apartments and live/work spaces with a rooftop deck, on-site fitness center, dog run and more. Get in touch today to set up your tour.