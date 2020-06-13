588 Apartments for rent in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA

/
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
Easy access to the I-5 and SeaTac Airport. Units feature hardwood and carpet flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Fireplace and laundry facilities in each unit. Carport, guest parking and 24-hour gym.
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
10645 Dixon Dr S
10645 Dixon Drive South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
930 sqft
10645 Dixon Dr S Available 07/10/20 Lakeridge/Bryn Mawr Home - Available July 10th! You will love waking up to the ever changing views of Lake Washington in this three bedroom/one bath home.
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7905 S 120th St
7905 South 120th Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Come live within this gorgeous brick mid-century modern rambler on a large fenced lot beautifully landscaped.
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
8202 South 116th Street
8202 South 116th Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1460 sqft
YouTube Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/TVSvZHQJ4xs Welcome to this freshly renovated 3 bed/1 bath Seattle home! Inside features fully renovated kitchen, bathroom and living areas. Original and refinished beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,484
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Rainier View
5634 S Leo St Unit B
5634 South Leo Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
5634 S Leo St Unit B Available 07/08/20 Charming Lower Level Duplex in Lakeridge Area - Welcome to this Lakeridge home tucked away in a woodsy copse. Includes an updated bathroom, kitchen, hardwood flooring, and appliances.
Tukwila Hill
6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1
6503 South 153rd Street, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
915 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Tukwila Hill
15154 65th ave S Tukwila Wa 910
15154 65th Avenue South, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Top floor spacious condo ! - Property Id: 94623 Beautiful condo located close Southcenter Supermall,Shopping,I-5,405,167 hwys ! Security 3rd floor with beautiful scenic view of mountains and swimming pool! W/D in Building / brand new carpet and
Rainier Beach
9828 63rd Ave S - 0
9828 63rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
990 sqft
Inside charming home find refinished fir floors, soaring ceilings in living room w/ built-in book shelf, dining and kitchen both enjoy views out to lake with a slider out to view deck.
Results within 5 miles of Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,492
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
834 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Sunset
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,571
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Downtown Renton
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1100 sqft
Copper Ridge Apartments in Renton, Washington, feature fireplaces, new flooring, updated kitchens and the finest in leisure facilities like a fitness center, pool and outdoor deck.
Brighton
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,518
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,951
1026 sqft
Feel pampered with classy amenities like the sky lounge, sundeck and resident garden. Pet parks on the rooftop and near the property. Sun out at Othello Park nearby. Apartments with sweeping windows and full-size washers.
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1141 sqft
Units feature modern style, plenty of natural light, new carpet, and a convenient location in the Renton Highlands neighborhood. Residents also enjoy updated kitchens and several floor plan options.
Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
840 sqft
Close to I-405, each unit is both modern and trendy, featuring air conditioning, a patio and a fireplace. The community boasts a business center, gym, tennis court and much more. It is also pet-friendly.
Cascade
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1181 sqft
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1050 sqft
An opulent living space located close to the I-405 in the sought-after Renton School District. These apartments feature air conditioning, fireplace, clean stainless steel fittings and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar and BBQ/grill.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bryn Mawr-Skyway rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,070.
Some of the colleges located in the Bryn Mawr-Skyway area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
