Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center community garden game room pool table smoke-free community

Skye at Belltown is one of Seattle's most iconic apartment communities, soaring 18 stories above the Belltown neighborhood with really - and this is no exaggeration - the most stunning views. Our community is also walkable - our Walkscore is 97 - and just a few blocks to the Amazon campus and to Seattle's best little hangouts, restaurants, cafes, and bars. Renovations are taking place which includes dramatic new social zones with gaming areas and flat screens and multiple hang-out zones with free Wi-Fi. A new fitness studio that is twice the size and with the latest TRX and cardio equipment is coming too. We're also sprucing up our rooftop garden. We're not stopping there. Our apartments are getting upgraded with granite kitchen counters, new cabinets, track lighting, new stainless steel appliances, upgraded fixtures, new plank wood-style flooring, and all-new bath surrounds, sinks and cabinets. Come see the apartments at Skye and Belltown up close and in person.