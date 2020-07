Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving accessible smoke-free community

Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Valdok offers brand new studio, one and two bedroom floor plans in the prime location of Ballard. We are walking distance to local hot spots such as the Ballard Farmer's Market and Lucky Envelope Brewing, Golden Gardens Park, and so much more. Transportation to Seattle is easy with the King Country Metro, or simply work from home in our spacious Live/Work apartments. Amenities include 2 rooftop decks with firepits and lounge seating, 2 gyms open 24 hours, 2 co-working spaces, 2 resident lounges, and pet park and dog grooming center.