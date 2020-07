Amenities

Parla is the perfect combination of modern convenience with classic Norwegian accents. Our community, located near the vibrant Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, WA, offers an exceptional living experience and was created with you in mind! Enjoy our expansive rooftop with amazing views, a bocce ball court, fire pit, and a barbecue grill. You can also attend one of our many resident events in our resident clubhouse with a fully stocked kitchen, take advantage of our high-end fitness center, or give your pup a bath in our pet grooming and washing station. You can make one of our Studio, 1 or 2 bedroom floor plans your new home! Each apartment is equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and much more. Reach out to our team and we'll help you find your new home!