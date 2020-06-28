Rent Calculator
5026 21st Avenue NE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM
1 of 1
5026 21st Avenue NE
5026 21st Ave NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
5026 21st Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5026 21st Avenue NE have any available units?
5026 21st Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5026 21st Avenue NE have?
Some of 5026 21st Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5026 21st Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
5026 21st Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 21st Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5026 21st Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 5026 21st Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 5026 21st Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 5026 21st Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5026 21st Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 21st Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 5026 21st Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 5026 21st Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 5026 21st Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 21st Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5026 21st Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
