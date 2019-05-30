5 Must-Try Seattle Seafood Restaurants

Due to its close proximity to the Puget Sound and to the Pacific Ocean, Seattle, Washington has some of the best seafood in the entire world. The North Pacific is teeming with many different species of fish and shellfish and if you like seafood, you will love living in Seattle. We have put together a guide to the best seafood in the city. Here are our picks for the absolute best seafood restaurants in Seattle:

RockCreek Seafood and Spirits

The interior of RockCreek Seafood and Spirits is beautiful and its menu is outstanding. At this restaurant, you can find delicious seafood sandwich options such as their Crispy Fried Oyster Po' Boy or Grilled Shrimp Bánh Mì. Outside of their sandwiches, there’s a large selection of seafood available at this restaurant. There are also many excellent cocktails in this Fremont gem.

AQUA by El Gaucho

AQUA by El Gaucho is another one of Seattle’s top seafood restaurants. This elegant restaurant is located at the tip of Pier 70 and provides panoramic views of the water. Some of the best menu items at this restaurant include their Alaskan King Salmon and Plancha Seared Scallops. During the summertime, make a reservation for the deck so you can enjoy the views while staying warm.

Pike Place Chowder

Located right next to the Pike Place Market, Pike Place Chowder is one of Seattle’s most famous restaurants. This restaurant has every kind of seafood chowder you could imagine, from New England Clam Chowder to Seared Scallop Chowder. Pike Place Chowder’s New England Clam Chowder was rated the best chowder in the country by Yelp. If you like chowder, you’ve got to try this place! If you want to experience all the different offerings, try the Chowder sampler. This will allow you to sample four delicious, unique chowders.

Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar

Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar, located at 124 Republican St., has some of the most delicious shellfish in Washington. Most of the shellfish that this restaurant serves comes directly from the Puget Sound and surrounding waters. It’s clear why everything tastes so fresh. Popular menu items include Manila Clams, Kumamoto Oysters, and Pacific Oysters. If oysters are your thing, make sure you stop by this spot. Taylor Shellfish has a number of locations in Seattle, so no matter where you end up living, you’ll probably be close to one of their spots.

Salty’s on Alki

Salty’s on Alki is another one of seafood restaurants beloved by Seattle locals. One of the things that stands out about this restaurant is its gorgeous views of Elliot Bay and the Seattle skyline. If you are eating here, chances are you came for the views. However, their food does not disappoint. We recommend going on a Sunday morning for their brunch buffet. Don’t worry, their seafood staples will all be available for early morning grubbing.