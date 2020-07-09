4337 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105 University District
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 409 · Avail. now
$1,358
Studio · 1 Bath · 307 sqft
Unit 407 · Avail. now
$1,410
Studio · 1 Bath · 436 sqft
Unit 205 · Avail. now
$1,488
Studio · 1 Bath · 412 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Malloy.
Amenities
24hr laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Cool city vibe without a Downtown price. The Malloy Apartments offer stunning attention to detail, generous floor plans and modern amenities. Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Seattle and within walking distance of the University of Washington, UW Medicine, University Village and Childrens Hospital. Contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website