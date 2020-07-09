All apartments in Seattle
The Malloy

4337 15th Ave NE · (206) 202-1931
Location

4337 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 days AGO

Studio

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 307 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 436 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,488

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 412 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Malloy.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Cool city vibe without a Downtown price. The Malloy Apartments offer stunning attention to detail, generous floor plans and modern amenities. Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Seattle and within walking distance of the University of Washington, UW Medicine, University Village and Childrens Hospital. Contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $400 (Studio); $500 (One bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, 132 year
Pets Allowed: cats, fish
deposit: Pet deposit is 25% of rent.
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $0
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Malloy have any available units?
The Malloy has 7 units available starting at $1,358 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does The Malloy have?
Some of The Malloy's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Malloy currently offering any rent specials?
The Malloy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Malloy pet-friendly?
Yes, The Malloy is pet friendly.
Does The Malloy offer parking?
Yes, The Malloy offers parking.
Does The Malloy have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Malloy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Malloy have a pool?
No, The Malloy does not have a pool.
Does The Malloy have accessible units?
No, The Malloy does not have accessible units.
Does The Malloy have units with dishwashers?
No, The Malloy does not have units with dishwashers.
