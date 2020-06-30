All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Clarendon

105 Warren Ave N · (206) 785-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Warren Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,574

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 464 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 464 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clarendon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Tour Today for Current Specials!

At Broadstone Clarendon, we take enormous pride in providing our residents with unequaled service in an aesthetically rich, boutique-style community. Ensuring a feeling of sincere, enduring connection between ourselves and those who know Clarendon as home is our primary aim, and one we honor without exception.

Life neither begins nor ends at our doorstep, but allowing yours to thrive on both sides of it is not too much to hope for. Our commitment is exactly that—allowing you to enjoy your time at home in our community, while creating a platform from which to enjoy all the Queen Anne neighborhood has to offer. Make your home with us and come to appreciate the pleasures and peace of mind a resident-focused community can yield.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $59 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $300 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Attached garage $200/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clarendon have any available units?
Clarendon has 8 units available starting at $1,574 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Clarendon have?
Some of Clarendon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clarendon currently offering any rent specials?
Clarendon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clarendon pet-friendly?
Yes, Clarendon is pet friendly.
Does Clarendon offer parking?
Yes, Clarendon offers parking.
Does Clarendon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clarendon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clarendon have a pool?
No, Clarendon does not have a pool.
Does Clarendon have accessible units?
No, Clarendon does not have accessible units.
Does Clarendon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clarendon has units with dishwashers.
