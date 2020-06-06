All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Promenade at the Park

3215 NE 143rd St · (206) 202-2138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B_506 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,363

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 599 sqft

Unit A_601 · Avail. now

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit A_506 · Avail. now

$1,510

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B_603 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,825

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit A_104 · Avail. now

$1,993

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 903 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Promenade at the Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
accepts section 8
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Promenade at the Park is located at 3215 NE 143rd St Seattle, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Promenade at The Park offers Spacious Studio, 1 Bedroom & 2 bedroom apartment homes ranging from 461sqft. - 919sqft. Located in Lake City/ North Seattle, it's known as the "Hidden Gem" of Seattle! It's boasts a gorgeous landscaped courtyard with Annual blooming Cherry Blossum trees, that bring the beauty of Spring and Summer right in your own backyard! Further amenities include, Controlled access/gated community, 24/7 Parcel Pending Package lockers, Wifi Cafe, Bike storage, Onsite Maintenance & More! The Interior of our homes have also been remodeled with new Highend Fixtures, Counter Tops, Plush Carpeting and Faux wood floors, LED lighting & More! Lease your new home with us here at Promenade at The Park today and find out what luxury living is really about!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per adult
Deposit: $450 and up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: No
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: No ferrets
Dogs
restrictions: Large and small dogs are welcome
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: $50-$150 (per month)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Promenade at the Park have any available units?
Promenade at the Park has 5 units available starting at $1,363 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Promenade at the Park have?
Some of Promenade at the Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Promenade at the Park currently offering any rent specials?
Promenade at the Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Promenade at the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Promenade at the Park is pet friendly.
Does Promenade at the Park offer parking?
Yes, Promenade at the Park offers parking.
Does Promenade at the Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Promenade at the Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Promenade at the Park have a pool?
Yes, Promenade at the Park has a pool.
Does Promenade at the Park have accessible units?
Yes, Promenade at the Park has accessible units.
Does Promenade at the Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Promenade at the Park has units with dishwashers.
