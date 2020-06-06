Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible courtyard internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly accepts section 8 cc payments dog park e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Promenade at the Park is located at 3215 NE 143rd St Seattle, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Promenade at The Park offers Spacious Studio, 1 Bedroom & 2 bedroom apartment homes ranging from 461sqft. - 919sqft. Located in Lake City/ North Seattle, it's known as the "Hidden Gem" of Seattle! It's boasts a gorgeous landscaped courtyard with Annual blooming Cherry Blossum trees, that bring the beauty of Spring and Summer right in your own backyard! Further amenities include, Controlled access/gated community, 24/7 Parcel Pending Package lockers, Wifi Cafe, Bike storage, Onsite Maintenance & More! The Interior of our homes have also been remodeled with new Highend Fixtures, Counter Tops, Plush Carpeting and Faux wood floors, LED lighting & More! Lease your new home with us here at Promenade at The Park today and find out what luxury living is really about!