Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

REO Flats

1525 14th Ave · (206) 800-7695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1525 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 0210 · Avail. now

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 403 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0505 · Avail. now

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 0415 · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 0715 · Avail. now

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from REO Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
cats allowed
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
green community
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
online portal
With a work-hard, play-hard mentality and a true focus on sustainability, you can have fun at home and feel good about it, too. REO celebrates the past while focused on preserving our future: salvaged brick, chic modern decor and building features greener than the rooftop garden.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Reserved parking is $250 per month. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.
Storage Details: Storage units: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does REO Flats have any available units?
REO Flats has 7 units available starting at $1,555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does REO Flats have?
Some of REO Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is REO Flats currently offering any rent specials?
REO Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is REO Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, REO Flats is pet friendly.
Does REO Flats offer parking?
Yes, REO Flats offers parking.
Does REO Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, REO Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does REO Flats have a pool?
No, REO Flats does not have a pool.
Does REO Flats have accessible units?
No, REO Flats does not have accessible units.
Does REO Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, REO Flats has units with dishwashers.
