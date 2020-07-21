4117 Delridge Way SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently Built ModernTownhome in West Seattle! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/ec9fa860ad



This home is a must see! Townhome in West Seattle is two blocks from the West Seattle bridge. 1-car garage and driveway parking. The 3-story open floorplan has covered decks/patio on each level and private bathrooms for each bedroom. Luxury upgrades include quartz counters, full tile backsplash, gas range, fireplace, walk-in closet, tankless water heater, and garage opener.



Easy commute to downtown, walk to public transport & coffee shop, very close to Alaska Junction. Just minutes away from all the fun restaurants on California Ave as well as Alki Beach!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5127035)