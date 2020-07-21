All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4117 Delridge Way SW
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

4117 Delridge Way SW

4117 Delridge Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4117 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently Built ModernTownhome in West Seattle! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/ec9fa860ad

This home is a must see! Townhome in West Seattle is two blocks from the West Seattle bridge. 1-car garage and driveway parking. The 3-story open floorplan has covered decks/patio on each level and private bathrooms for each bedroom. Luxury upgrades include quartz counters, full tile backsplash, gas range, fireplace, walk-in closet, tankless water heater, and garage opener.

Easy commute to downtown, walk to public transport & coffee shop, very close to Alaska Junction. Just minutes away from all the fun restaurants on California Ave as well as Alki Beach!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5127035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Delridge Way SW have any available units?
4117 Delridge Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 Delridge Way SW have?
Some of 4117 Delridge Way SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Delridge Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Delridge Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Delridge Way SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4117 Delridge Way SW is pet friendly.
Does 4117 Delridge Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Delridge Way SW offers parking.
Does 4117 Delridge Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Delridge Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Delridge Way SW have a pool?
No, 4117 Delridge Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Delridge Way SW have accessible units?
No, 4117 Delridge Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Delridge Way SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 Delridge Way SW does not have units with dishwashers.
