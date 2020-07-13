2108 North Pacific Street, Seattle, WA 98103 Wallingford
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 402 · Avail. now
$1,575
Studio · 1 Bath · 457 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 15
$1,950
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 313 · Avail. Jul 18
$2,575
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 862 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
key fob access
Pacific Pointe offers an exceptional urban lifestyle located at the north end of Lake Union. Convenient local attractions include Burke-Gilman Trail, Gas Works Park, Woodland Park & Zoo, Boat Rentals, Fremont and Wallingford shopping and the University of Washington.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $25 a month each
restrictions: Breed and weight for dogs.
Parking Details: Community Garage.
Storage Details: $25 to $50
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Pacific Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Pacific Pointe Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Pacific Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Pacific Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pacific Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pacific Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pacific Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pacific Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pacific Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pacific Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Pacific Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pacific Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pacific Pointe Apartments have a pool?
No, Pacific Pointe Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Pacific Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Pacific Pointe Apartments has accessible units.
Does Pacific Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pacific Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.