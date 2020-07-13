All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:21 AM

Pacific Pointe Apartments

2108 North Pacific Street · (206) 565-1021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2108 North Pacific Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$1,575

Studio · 1 Bath · 457 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 862 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pacific Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
key fob access
Pacific Pointe offers an exceptional urban lifestyle located at the north end of Lake Union. Convenient local attractions include Burke-Gilman Trail, Gas Works Park, Woodland Park & Zoo, Boat Rentals, Fremont and Wallingford shopping and the University of Washington.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $25 a month each
restrictions: Breed and weight for dogs.
Parking Details: Community Garage.
Storage Details: $25 to $50

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pacific Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Pacific Pointe Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Pacific Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Pacific Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pacific Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pacific Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pacific Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pacific Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pacific Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pacific Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Pacific Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pacific Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pacific Pointe Apartments have a pool?
No, Pacific Pointe Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Pacific Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Pacific Pointe Apartments has accessible units.
Does Pacific Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pacific Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.

