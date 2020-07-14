All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Janus.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Janus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Janus

101 NW 85th St · (206) 237-4634
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

101 NW 85th St, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 516 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Janus.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car charging
coffee bar
fire pit
lobby
media room
shuffle board
City living is full of options always growing and changing. And Janus is part of it in the artful and eclectic neighborhood of Greenwood, just 10 minutes north of downtown Seattle. Where a kinetic art piece anchors the property serving as a constant reminder of life in motion.Here youll find studio, one- and two- bedroom apartments facing either the hustle-bustle of the urban life, or the quiet-calm of neighboring homes. It's a bit of both worlds all yours to explore.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Storage Details: $50-$90/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Janus have any available units?
Janus has a unit available for $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Janus have?
Some of Janus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Janus currently offering any rent specials?
Janus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Janus pet-friendly?
Yes, Janus is pet friendly.
Does Janus offer parking?
Yes, Janus offers parking.
Does Janus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Janus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Janus have a pool?
No, Janus does not have a pool.
Does Janus have accessible units?
Yes, Janus has accessible units.
Does Janus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Janus has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Janus?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moda
2312 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Common Lake View
2227 Yale Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Puget Vista
411 West Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity