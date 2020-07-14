Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill car charging coffee bar fire pit lobby media room shuffle board

City living is full of options always growing and changing. And Janus is part of it in the artful and eclectic neighborhood of Greenwood, just 10 minutes north of downtown Seattle. Where a kinetic art piece anchors the property serving as a constant reminder of life in motion.Here youll find studio, one- and two- bedroom apartments facing either the hustle-bustle of the urban life, or the quiet-calm of neighboring homes. It's a bit of both worlds all yours to explore.