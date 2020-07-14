2900 on First Apartments

Lease Length: 7-15 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $0 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $10/month. Guest parking is available. Street, assigned. Additional parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis at public meters. Street parking is free after 7pm. None, assigned: $30/month. Bicycle storage is available. Garage lot, assigned: $160/month. Covered garage parking options are available for residents. $160 for cars and trucks; $50 for motorcycles. $210 for Premier parking in garage.
Storage Details: Bike Storage $30/month