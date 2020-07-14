All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

2900 on First Apartments

2900 1st Ave · (206) 929-4239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to two weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

2900 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit P403 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit P104 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit P504 · Avail. now

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit S106 · Avail. now

$1,944

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit N209 · Avail. now

$2,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit S101 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,154

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit N104 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit S104 · Avail. now

$2,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2900 on First Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
garage
parking
guest parking
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 2900 on First Apartments in Seattle, WA 98121 is only a few blocks from the Seattle Center and less than two miles from Route 99 and I 5. The apartment homes are smoke free and have full size washers/dryers, private patios/balconies and GE appliances. Select homes feature fireplaces and high ceilings. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly, gated community has on site recycling and a Thai restaurant. Located five minutes from Century Link and Safeco Field, 2 miles from Seattle University and ten minutes from the University of Washington. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $0 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $10/month. Guest parking is available. Street, assigned. Additional parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis at public meters. Street parking is free after 7pm. None, assigned: $30/month. Bicycle storage is available. Garage lot, assigned: $160/month. Covered garage parking options are available for residents. $160 for cars and trucks; $50 for motorcycles. $210 for Premier parking in garage.
Storage Details: Bike Storage $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 on First Apartments have any available units?
2900 on First Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 on First Apartments have?
Some of 2900 on First Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 on First Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
2900 on First Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to two weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is 2900 on First Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 on First Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 2900 on First Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 2900 on First Apartments offers parking.
Does 2900 on First Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 on First Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 on First Apartments have a pool?
No, 2900 on First Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 2900 on First Apartments have accessible units?
No, 2900 on First Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 on First Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 on First Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2900 on First Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

