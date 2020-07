Tower12 Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup furnished hardwood floors oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room car charging clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room yoga coffee bar e-payments fire pit guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Welcome to Tower 12 Apartment Homes! If you’re looking for a gorgeous apartment in the heart of Seattle with exceptional amenities and a friendly and active community, Tower 12 Apartment Homes is the perfect choice for you. This fresh urban community is located downtown near well-loved landmarks, award-winning restaurants boasting the freshest seafood, and an impressive array of shopping opportunities. Tower 12 is the perfect place to rest and rejuvenate after exploring the limitless sights, sounds, and flavors of Seattle. Your apartment will be your relaxing personal oasis in the midst of the exciting city bustle of downtown Seattle. Tower 12 offers luxurious one and two bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans so you can choose your next home to perfectly fit your lifestyle. We also offer exclusive penthouses and apartments with private decks that show off stunning views of the Puget Sound. These stylish apartments include all the superior amenities you would expect in a lux