Ballard on the Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:47 AM

Ballard on the Park

2233 NW 58th St · (206) 339-3991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One month free if leased by 7/15/2020!* Schedule your in person tour today!
Location

2233 NW 58th St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 338 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,612

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Unit 521 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,614

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

Unit 526 · Avail. now

$1,668

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 335 · Avail. now

$1,911

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 534 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,928

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 245 · Avail. now

$2,973

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ballard on the Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
business center
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
internet access
smoke-free community
Now offering in-person tours by appointment only! Call us today for more information! In a neighborhood historically called Little Scandinavia, Ballard on the Park embodies the Danish concept of deep contentment and cozy well-being-known as hygge-by blending an inviting, convivial atmosphere with the warm wood tones and clean lines of contemporary Scandinavian design. Come home to a comfortable studio, one or two bedroom home that pairs an intuitive layout and modern features with access to resident amenities that enhance your relaxation and satisfaction. Discover a lifestyle of community and serenity that transcends mere apartment living at Ballard on the Park. Winding, tree-lined paths beckon you across the grounds, which offer intimate spaces for gatherings and barbecues. Balancing body and mind, the two-story fitness center opens directly onto the picturesque courtyard. From a steaming spa to gaming tournaments in the theater room, creature comforts and fun with friends enrich ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
rent: $50 monthly
restrictions: Other animals must remain in a cage. Please call for complete pet policy information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ballard on the Park have any available units?
Ballard on the Park has 14 units available starting at $1,612 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Ballard on the Park have?
Some of Ballard on the Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ballard on the Park currently offering any rent specials?
Ballard on the Park is offering the following rent specials: One month free if leased by 7/15/2020!* Schedule your in person tour today!
Is Ballard on the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Ballard on the Park is pet friendly.
Does Ballard on the Park offer parking?
Yes, Ballard on the Park offers parking.
Does Ballard on the Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ballard on the Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ballard on the Park have a pool?
No, Ballard on the Park does not have a pool.
Does Ballard on the Park have accessible units?
No, Ballard on the Park does not have accessible units.
Does Ballard on the Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Ballard on the Park does not have units with dishwashers.
