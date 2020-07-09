All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

3171 NE 81st Street

3171 Northeast 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3171 Northeast 81st Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet Friendly Recently Renovated Wedgewood House - Welcome home to this well maintained two story SFH located in the heart of Wedgewood. Beautiful hardwood floors as you enter, completely updated kitchen with quartz counter-tops, new SS appliances, island with stove top and bar area, bright and light great room concept with dining area and living room with wood burning fireplace, bedroom with ample closet space, updated bathroom with tiled stand up shower and master bedroom has a private bathroom with a tiled stand up shower and access to backyard deck. Downstairs has laundry room with full size W/D and utility sink, third bathroom with tub, 2 bedrooms and rec room space or additional storage. Super cute and peaceful backyard. Tenant pays all utilities, maintains yard and is responsible for paying Renter's legal liability insurance ($19.95 monthly). Lease to end 3/31/2021 (Longer than a year) Security deposit is $2500 $45 application fee (per adult) First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $500 (1 pet max allowed). **Please Note** This home comes UN-furnished.

(RLNE3966835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3171 NE 81st Street have any available units?
3171 NE 81st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3171 NE 81st Street have?
Some of 3171 NE 81st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3171 NE 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3171 NE 81st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3171 NE 81st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3171 NE 81st Street is pet friendly.
Does 3171 NE 81st Street offer parking?
No, 3171 NE 81st Street does not offer parking.
Does 3171 NE 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3171 NE 81st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3171 NE 81st Street have a pool?
No, 3171 NE 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3171 NE 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 3171 NE 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3171 NE 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3171 NE 81st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

