3171 NE 81st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet Friendly Recently Renovated Wedgewood House - Welcome home to this well maintained two story SFH located in the heart of Wedgewood. Beautiful hardwood floors as you enter, completely updated kitchen with quartz counter-tops, new SS appliances, island with stove top and bar area, bright and light great room concept with dining area and living room with wood burning fireplace, bedroom with ample closet space, updated bathroom with tiled stand up shower and master bedroom has a private bathroom with a tiled stand up shower and access to backyard deck. Downstairs has laundry room with full size W/D and utility sink, third bathroom with tub, 2 bedrooms and rec room space or additional storage. Super cute and peaceful backyard. Tenant pays all utilities, maintains yard and is responsible for paying Renter's legal liability insurance ($19.95 monthly). Lease to end 3/31/2021 (Longer than a year) Security deposit is $2500 $45 application fee (per adult) First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $500 (1 pet max allowed). **Please Note** This home comes UN-furnished.



