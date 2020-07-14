All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:10 PM

Terravita

1615 Belmont Ave · (206) 800-8861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1615 Belmont Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1615 Belmont Ave #206 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 411 sqft

Unit 1615 Belmont Ave #419 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 1615 Belmont Ave #105 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terravita.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
game room
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: $600 security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Some breed restrictions
Parking Details: Assigned garage parking is available at $225 per month.
Storage Details: Secure on-site storage is available for $50 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Terravita have any available units?
Terravita has 9 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Terravita have?
Some of Terravita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terravita currently offering any rent specials?
Terravita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terravita pet-friendly?
Yes, Terravita is pet friendly.
Does Terravita offer parking?
Yes, Terravita offers parking.
Does Terravita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terravita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terravita have a pool?
No, Terravita does not have a pool.
Does Terravita have accessible units?
Yes, Terravita has accessible units.
Does Terravita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terravita has units with dishwashers.

