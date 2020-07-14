Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym green community parking bike storage garage package receiving elevator bbq/grill business center car charging car wash area coffee bar dog park fire pit game room internet access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community yoga

Transforming the residential experience at 2nd & Pike. Now introducing Hello Alfred - a residential hospitality service that provides personal help inside your home from dedicated "Alfreds" - trained and trusted professionals who fulfill weekly requests that residents submit through a mobile app. From shopping and stocking your fridge or pantry, to picking up and putting away your dry cleaning to handling most any to-do on your list, Hello Alfred helps you save time to focus on the things that matter most. Enjoy high-rise apartment living in the heart of downtown Seattle, one block away from Pike Place Market. Forward-thinking, luxury homes and unprecedented community features and spectacular city, sound, and mountain views, collected in an iconic design by acclaimed local architect, Tom Kundig. Upgrade your urban lifestyle with the use of two dedicated ReachNow car-sharing vehicles - exclusive for West Edge residents with membership.