Seattle, WA
West Edge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

West Edge

1430 2nd Ave Suite 800 · (206) 823-0882
Rent Special
Up to 6 weeks free on select homes! Claim this offer today! (Limited time only).
Location

1430 2nd Ave Suite 800, Seattle, WA 98101
Seattle Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0403 · Avail. now

$2,081

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 543 sqft

Unit 0203 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 543 sqft

Unit 0301 · Avail. now

$2,252

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

See 32+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2203 · Avail. now

$3,892

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Unit 1703 · Avail. now

$3,896

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Unit 1803 · Avail. now

$3,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

See 20+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3803 · Avail. now

$17,420

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2703 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Edge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
24hr gym
green community
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
elevator
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
car wash area
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
game room
internet access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Transforming the residential experience at 2nd & Pike. Now introducing Hello Alfred - a residential hospitality service that provides personal help inside your home from dedicated "Alfreds" - trained and trusted professionals who fulfill weekly requests that residents submit through a mobile app. From shopping and stocking your fridge or pantry, to picking up and putting away your dry cleaning to handling most any to-do on your list, Hello Alfred helps you save time to focus on the things that matter most. Enjoy high-rise apartment living in the heart of downtown Seattle, one block away from Pike Place Market. Forward-thinking, luxury homes and unprecedented community features and spectacular city, sound, and mountain views, collected in an iconic design by acclaimed local architect, Tom Kundig. Upgrade your urban lifestyle with the use of two dedicated ReachNow car-sharing vehicles - exclusive for West Edge residents with membership.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500. We also offer deposit free renting, contact us for more information.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Please contact our leasing team for details.
Parking Details: Garage lot. $300.
Storage Details: $50-$70

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Edge have any available units?
West Edge has 59 units available starting at $2,081 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does West Edge have?
Some of West Edge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Edge currently offering any rent specials?
West Edge is offering the following rent specials: Up to 6 weeks free on select homes! Claim this offer today! (Limited time only).
Is West Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, West Edge is pet friendly.
Does West Edge offer parking?
Yes, West Edge offers parking.
Does West Edge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Edge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Edge have a pool?
No, West Edge does not have a pool.
Does West Edge have accessible units?
Yes, West Edge has accessible units.
Does West Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Edge has units with dishwashers.
