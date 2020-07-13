All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Origin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Origin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

Origin

12311 32nd Ave NE · (206) 207-2013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Cedar Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,581

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 513 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 417 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Origin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
conference room
courtyard
dog park
game room
internet access
media room
tennis court
Origin strikes the perfect balance between the buzz of downtown Seattle and the communal spirit of Lake City. With cool, mid-century modern vibes and larger-than-life living spaces (perfect for spontaneous rendezvous), you’ve found a home where unconventionality rules. Live outside the box at Origin – where your story begins.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: Onsite parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations: $100-$175/month. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Onsite Storage Unit: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Origin have any available units?
Origin has 11 units available starting at $1,581 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Origin have?
Some of Origin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Origin currently offering any rent specials?
Origin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Origin pet-friendly?
Yes, Origin is pet friendly.
Does Origin offer parking?
Yes, Origin offers parking.
Does Origin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Origin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Origin have a pool?
Yes, Origin has a pool.
Does Origin have accessible units?
Yes, Origin has accessible units.
Does Origin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Origin has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Origin?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity