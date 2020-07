Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace oven range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly hot tub internet access pool table trash valet

Summit at Lake Union Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!



You'll love coming home to Summit at Lake Union Apartments in Seattle, offering renovated apartments with modern kitchens and baths. Invite your friends over for a barbeque on our rooftop deck and enjoy the picturesque view of Lake Union, the Cascade Mountains, and Downtown Seattle. The convenience of our close proximity to Downtown Seattle, I-5, Hwy 99, and public transportation means that you'll have more time to relax, put your feet up, and enjoy all the comforts of home. We are a pet friendly community.



This Community does not accept portable screening criteria.



AhChatPlugin.init(43618)