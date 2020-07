Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher furnished in unit laundry cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge gym parking bike storage garage guest suite internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill car charging conference room

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Olivian sets the standard for exceptional living in downtown Seattle. Experience high-rise, luxury apartment living complete with a cutting-edge fitness center, stunning 26th floor Sky Lounge, and world-class service. Panoramic Seattle views, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors all come standard in your apartment at The Olivian. Renowned restaurants, shopping, and community events are just outside your door in the Central Business District. Explore available apartments at The Olivian. We do not accept reusable tenant screening reports.