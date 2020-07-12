/
/
/
wedgwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
391 Apartments for rent in Wedgwood, Seattle, WA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
3 Units Available
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,914
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1063 sqft
Discover comfortable, modern living at Jasper, where modern apartment living comes with a little more space in a welcoming, tree-lined neighborhood that already feels like home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$950
201 sqft
Sustainable studio apartment homes with controlled access, big windows, energy-efficient appliances and radiant floor heating. Easy access to Highway 522, 20th Avenue and Green Lake.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2344 Northeast 92nd Street
2344 Northeast 92nd Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1900 sqft
Recently renovated south-facing charming rambler home. one-car garage. Cozy living-dining areas, large picture window, hardwood floor. Nice kitchen with newer appliances. washer/dryer provided. 3 bedrooms, 1 additional room can be use as Den.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2334 Northeast 94th Street
2334 Northeast 94th Street, Seattle, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
2230 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Kitchen, 2 Story Home, large landscaped yard, 2230 s/f This 2,230 square foot house sits on a 6,380 square foot lot and features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It also features 2 full kitchens located on each floor.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3820 NE 93rd ST
3820 Northeast 93rd Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2260 sqft
3820 NE 93rd ST Available 08/01/20 CHARMING 3 BED, 2260 SF WEDGEWOOD HOME WITH VIEWS! - *$2895 per month rent; Utilities not included; 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2260 SF, Garage, Shop, Deck w Views* *12 month lease preferred; Pets considered on a case by
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
9202 35th Ave NE
9202 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
This beautifully remodeled, brick mid-century duplex offers solid surface flooring throughout, a spacious kitchen with ample storage space byway of cabinets and pantry, two good sized bedrooms (one with two closets) and a large updated bathroom
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3516 NE 75th Street - 6
3516 Northeast 75th Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
750 sqft
Available 9/5/20 (12 month lease term) Spacious apartment with new kitchen cabinets and granite countertop. Easy bus access to U-District and Downtown. Short walk to local restaurants, shops, banks, and library.
Results within 1 mile of Wedgwood
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
774 sqft
Living at Northbrook Place is convenient with easy access to freeways, entertainment, great shopping, fine dining and public transportation.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5404 NE 70th St
5404 Northeast 70th Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1800 sqft
View Ridge Home - View Ridge Home with views of Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains – A “Frank Lloyd Wright style” home that takes up the entire end of the block! 3 bedrooms + large corner office/den, 1 3/4 baths, carpeting, formal living room
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
10514 Riviera Place Northeast
10514 Riviera Place Northeast, Seattle, WA
5 Bedrooms
$8,900
4380 sqft
Absolutely stunning 5 bedroom, 7 bath, 4380sqft home, right on the water! Matthews Beach waterfront with panoramic views of Lake Washington & Mt. Rainier. Main floor offers expansive windowed wall with doors opening to large deck.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6030 35 Ave NE
6030 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
6030 35 Ave NE - Property Id: 301278 Property built by me & lived in 1989. Formerly a cottage demolished 1988. Solid, Xlarge garage built earlier, date on MLS, but house newly built '89.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast
6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$990
300 sqft
Courtyard studio apartment available immediately, located in the Ravenna neighborhood between Roosevelt and Bryant. Close to bus lines to University of Washington, U-Village and Downtown Seattle.
1 of 32
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
2021 NE 98th Street
2021 Northeast 98th Street, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1530 sqft
Maple Leaf/Lake City Home - Available April 4th! Spacious four bedroom, mid-century rambler for rent in the Maple Leaf neighborhood.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6258 33rd Ave NE
6258 33rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1328 sqft
REDUCED - Top Floor Residence in the Heart of Bryant - 3D Tour Available Here: https://my.matterport.
Results within 5 miles of Wedgwood
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,790
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1093 sqft
Beautiful area that's just one block from Green Lake. Near I-5. LEED certified one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient W/D, custom wood cabinetry, open-concept floor plan. Composting/recycling, rooftop deck, clubroom.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,260
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1146 sqft
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Eastlake 2851 on Lake Union
2851 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
831 sqft
Close to the I-5 Express, University of Washington Dept. of Psychiatry&Behavioral Sciences, College Club of Seattle, and Sound Earth Strategies. Right next to Fairview Park and Lake Union. Pet-friendly apartments with restaurant onsite, outdoor deck, lake views, and granite bar tops.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,515
1100 sqft
Luxurious apartments in the heart of the historic community. Sleek interiors with spacious floor plans, vaulted ceilings, LED kitchen lighting and energy-efficient appliances. Gourmet kitchens and wood-style plank flooring throughout each home.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,325
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
918 sqft
Close to Evanston P-Patch Community Gardens, Lenny's Produce, Quality Food Center, multiple bus stops, D-Line Rapid Ride, Pipers Creek Trail, and Viewlands Elementary School. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, outdoor edgeless pool, and individually controlled thermostats.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Noba Apartments
8022 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
601 sqft
Brand-new apartments within steps of downtown Ballard. These units feature wood floors, a rooftop patio, fire pits and more! Enjoy the fitness center, open 24 hours.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,193
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
East Union
2220 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,697
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a brand-new apartment building that includes a community lounge, a fitness center, a rooftop patio and terrace, and controlled access parking all on-site.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAKenmore, WALake Forest Park, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WAMercer Island, WAAlderwood Manor, WA