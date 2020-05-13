10327 Sand Point Way Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking internet access

Separated private entry Mother-in-law suite in luxury Craftsman home , 1 bedroom, full bath, open concept kitchen with living / dining room, glazed sliding door open to patio / fenced backyard. Full set of SS appliances (fridge, cooktop w/oven, microwave), in-suite washer/dryer, TV, dehumidifier, central AC, security system. On bus line (Route 75), convenient access to UW campus & Village, Children's Hospital, I-5 & beach. High-end furnished, move-in ready.



No smoking, no pet please



No Pets Allowed



