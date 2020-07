Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator gym parking garage package receiving

Live large in our micro homes, designed for residents who appreciate compact and convenient layouts. Moda Apartments in Seattle, WA is located in the trendy Belltown neighborhood, providing easy access to I-5 and SR 99. Great restaurants, shopping and entertainment are nearby. Visit cool boutiques and galleries, stroll through SAM sculpture park or walk to nearby Pike Place Market. Residents can unwind on our beautiful rooftop deck or work out in the fitness center. Our homes feature in-home washers and dryers and beautiful kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and contemporary cabinets.