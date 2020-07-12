Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking garage package receiving accessible 24hr gym accepts section 8 bbq/grill car charging e-payments fire pit guest suite key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Twenty20 Mad offers brand new apartment homes in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle. With it's soulful and riveting design, Twenty20 Mad offers refreshing open concept designed apartment layouts that focus on the balance of natural light from oversized windows and great entertaining chef-inspired kitchens. Quartz, stainless steel and hardwood style flooring compliment these carefully designed studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes.