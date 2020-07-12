All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 PM

Twenty20 Mad

Open Now until 6pm
2020 E Madison St · (206) 202-0869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
ONE MONTH FREE ON ALL APARTMENT HOMES!
Location

2020 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 525 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,993

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 503 sqft

Unit 609 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Unit 524 · Avail. now

$2,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 435 · Avail. Aug 4

$3,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Twenty20 Mad.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
garage
package receiving
accessible
24hr gym
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
car charging
e-payments
fire pit
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Twenty20 Mad offers brand new apartment homes in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle. With it's soulful and riveting design, Twenty20 Mad offers refreshing open concept designed apartment layouts that focus on the balance of natural light from oversized windows and great entertaining chef-inspired kitchens. Quartz, stainless steel and hardwood style flooring compliment these carefully designed studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $14 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Breed restrictions - contact us for more information.
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Garage. Garage. Covered lot. Underground parking structure and on street parking available. Parking fee unassigned: $175. Assigned space: $225. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twenty20 Mad have any available units?
Twenty20 Mad has 5 units available starting at $1,993 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Twenty20 Mad have?
Some of Twenty20 Mad's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twenty20 Mad currently offering any rent specials?
Twenty20 Mad is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH FREE ON ALL APARTMENT HOMES!
Is Twenty20 Mad pet-friendly?
Yes, Twenty20 Mad is pet friendly.
Does Twenty20 Mad offer parking?
Yes, Twenty20 Mad offers parking.
Does Twenty20 Mad have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Twenty20 Mad offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Twenty20 Mad have a pool?
No, Twenty20 Mad does not have a pool.
Does Twenty20 Mad have accessible units?
Yes, Twenty20 Mad has accessible units.
Does Twenty20 Mad have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Twenty20 Mad has units with dishwashers.
