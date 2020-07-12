All apartments in Seattle
The Cue
The Cue

1525 Harvard Ave · (206) 202-0526
Rent Special
"We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!" " Current Special - Up to 1 Month Free- Select units"
Location

1525 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0512 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,856

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit 0715 · Avail. now

$1,886

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

Unit 0303 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,917

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0207 · Avail. now

$3,158

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pool
pet friendly
courtyard
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Welcome to the Cue Apartments, a mix of new and historic - located on the corner of East Pine Street and Harvard Avenue in the heart of Seattle’s famous Capitol Hill neighborhood! Walking distance to hot-zones of hangouts for foodies, bar-flies, and music-lovers, in a chic location that’s 10 steps away from Seattle Central Community College, Seattle University, Downtown Seattle and South Lake Union. Taking a cue from the neighborhood (pun intended), you’ve got to come and see what makes us special and boutique! Besides our must see apartment amenities, Cue’s thoughtfully planned homes feature contemporary hard surface flooring, designer kitchens with quartz countertops, tons of storage, custom closet organizers, built-in bedroom storage, fully-tiled glass showers, and European fixtures! As promised, Cue is also welcoming back neighborhood icon Bill’

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Chows, malamute, terrier
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: $25 per 5x4

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cue have any available units?
The Cue has 7 units available starting at $1,856 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cue have?
Some of The Cue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cue currently offering any rent specials?
The Cue is offering the following rent specials: "We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!" " Current Special - Up to 1 Month Free- Select units"
Is The Cue pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cue is pet friendly.
Does The Cue offer parking?
Yes, The Cue offers parking.
Does The Cue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cue have a pool?
Yes, The Cue has a pool.
Does The Cue have accessible units?
Yes, The Cue has accessible units.
Does The Cue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cue has units with dishwashers.
