Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit 24hr gym green community parking bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage e-payments internet access pool table smoke-free community

The Station at Othello Park offers renters the very best combo of location and lifestyle. Situated in the Othello neighborhood in Seattle, Washington, The Station at Othello Park offers spacious apartment homes. Take a deep breath as you take in the amazing views atop our SKYDECK 360. Get a work-out in at our Fully Equipped Fitness Center or recharge after a long day around the fire pit. Location is King! The Station at Othello Park provides commuters with instant connectivity to the best of Seattle. Offers residents easy access to the light rail (it’s outside your front door!). The I-5, King County International Airport, Boeing and Seattle’s best local shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues.