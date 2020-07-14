All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Station at Othello.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Station at Othello
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Station at Othello

4219 S Othello St · (206) 823-1786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Brighton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 555 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 471 sqft

Unit 764 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,268

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

Unit 763 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 641 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 569 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Station at Othello.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
e-payments
internet access
pool table
smoke-free community
The Station at Othello Park offers renters the very best combo of location and lifestyle. Situated in the Othello neighborhood in Seattle, Washington, The Station at Othello Park offers spacious apartment homes. Take a deep breath as you take in the amazing views atop our SKYDECK 360. Get a work-out in at our Fully Equipped Fitness Center or recharge after a long day around the fire pit. Location is King! The Station at Othello Park provides commuters with instant connectivity to the best of Seattle. Offers residents easy access to the light rail (it’s outside your front door!). The I-5, King County International Airport, Boeing and Seattle’s best local shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: contact the office for availability
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Utilities: separately billed and personally metered based on usage
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: $25 to $80

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Station at Othello have any available units?
Station at Othello has 8 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Station at Othello have?
Some of Station at Othello's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Station at Othello currently offering any rent specials?
Station at Othello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Station at Othello pet-friendly?
Yes, Station at Othello is pet friendly.
Does Station at Othello offer parking?
Yes, Station at Othello offers parking.
Does Station at Othello have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Station at Othello offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Station at Othello have a pool?
No, Station at Othello does not have a pool.
Does Station at Othello have accessible units?
Yes, Station at Othello has accessible units.
Does Station at Othello have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Station at Othello has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Station at Othello?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St
Seattle, WA 98101
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity