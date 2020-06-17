Rent Calculator
2010 21ST STREET N
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM
2010 21ST STREET N
2010 21st Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
2010 21st Street North, Arlington, VA 22201
North Highland
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great rental duplex in great location with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Hardwood floor easy access to Rosslyn & Courthouse Metro; close to shopping and restaurants. A Must See Property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2010 21ST STREET N have any available units?
2010 21ST STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2010 21ST STREET N have?
Some of 2010 21ST STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2010 21ST STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
2010 21ST STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 21ST STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 2010 21ST STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2010 21ST STREET N offer parking?
No, 2010 21ST STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 2010 21ST STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 21ST STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 21ST STREET N have a pool?
No, 2010 21ST STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 2010 21ST STREET N have accessible units?
No, 2010 21ST STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 21ST STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 21ST STREET N has units with dishwashers.
