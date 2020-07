Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym game room playground pool accessible garage parking bbq/grill bike storage business center courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving

NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Units with wood-style flooring are now available! Quincy Plaza is located on Fairfax Drive between the Ballston and Virginia Square neighborhoods. This convenient location is easily accessible to the Ballston/MU and the Virginia Square/GMU metro stations. Our 24-hour staff is available to assist you in any way we can. Enjoy our game room, residential lounge, media lounge or our fitness center. Come experience these luxurious apartment homes, Because Where You Live Matters.