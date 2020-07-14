Waverly Village

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
rent: $55 per month/ pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; weight limits: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. assigned one free parking space.
Storage Details: inlcuded in lease (closet-size)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.