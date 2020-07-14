All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Waverly Village

4350 Lee Hwy · (202) 759-2608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4350 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207
Waverly Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 001-0G2 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,461

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 004-0G3 · Avail. now

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 004-203 · Avail. now

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 003-101 · Avail. now

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waverly Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
package receiving
volleyball court
Nestled in the heart of Arlington, Waverly Village Apartments has the best of both worlds…Enjoy all the perks of Waverly Hills at a price you can afford. Living here places you just within minutes of Safeway, Giant, Harris Teeter, a variety of restaurants and Washington DC! Not only do we include utilities in your rent, but we also include our world-class service and desire to take care of the way you live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
rent: $55 per month/ pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; weight limits: 25 lbs
Dogs
fee: $350
Cats
fee: $300
Parking Details: Covered lot. assigned one free parking space.
Storage Details: inlcuded in lease (closet-size)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waverly Village have any available units?
Waverly Village has 5 units available starting at $1,461 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Waverly Village have?
Some of Waverly Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waverly Village currently offering any rent specials?
Waverly Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waverly Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Waverly Village is pet friendly.
Does Waverly Village offer parking?
Yes, Waverly Village offers parking.
Does Waverly Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waverly Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waverly Village have a pool?
No, Waverly Village does not have a pool.
Does Waverly Village have accessible units?
No, Waverly Village does not have accessible units.
Does Waverly Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waverly Village has units with dishwashers.
