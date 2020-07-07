1121 South Columbus Street

Amenities

Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Columbia Forest. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 2nd 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact SkAN Columbus Rental at 703-447-1527 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

