Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

1121 South Columbus Street

1121 South Columbus Street · (703) 447-1527
Location

1121 South Columbus Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2010 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Columbia Forest. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 2nd 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact SkAN Columbus Rental at 703-447-1527 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 South Columbus Street have any available units?
1121 South Columbus Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 South Columbus Street have?
Some of 1121 South Columbus Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 South Columbus Street currently offering any rent specials?
1121 South Columbus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 South Columbus Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 South Columbus Street is pet friendly.
Does 1121 South Columbus Street offer parking?
No, 1121 South Columbus Street does not offer parking.
Does 1121 South Columbus Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 South Columbus Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 South Columbus Street have a pool?
No, 1121 South Columbus Street does not have a pool.
Does 1121 South Columbus Street have accessible units?
No, 1121 South Columbus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 South Columbus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 South Columbus Street has units with dishwashers.
