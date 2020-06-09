All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9427 Points Edge

9427 Points Edge · No Longer Available
Location

9427 Points Edge, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,238 sf home is located in San Antonio, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9427 Points Edge have any available units?
9427 Points Edge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9427 Points Edge have?
Some of 9427 Points Edge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9427 Points Edge currently offering any rent specials?
9427 Points Edge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9427 Points Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, 9427 Points Edge is pet friendly.
Does 9427 Points Edge offer parking?
Yes, 9427 Points Edge does offer parking.
Does 9427 Points Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9427 Points Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9427 Points Edge have a pool?
No, 9427 Points Edge does not have a pool.
Does 9427 Points Edge have accessible units?
No, 9427 Points Edge does not have accessible units.
Does 9427 Points Edge have units with dishwashers?
No, 9427 Points Edge does not have units with dishwashers.
