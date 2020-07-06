All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9322 Wind Dancer

9322 Wind Dancer · No Longer Available
Location

9322 Wind Dancer, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, 3,095 sf home is located in San Antonio, TX. This home features beautiful tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9322 Wind Dancer have any available units?
9322 Wind Dancer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9322 Wind Dancer have?
Some of 9322 Wind Dancer's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9322 Wind Dancer currently offering any rent specials?
9322 Wind Dancer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9322 Wind Dancer pet-friendly?
Yes, 9322 Wind Dancer is pet friendly.
Does 9322 Wind Dancer offer parking?
Yes, 9322 Wind Dancer offers parking.
Does 9322 Wind Dancer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9322 Wind Dancer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9322 Wind Dancer have a pool?
No, 9322 Wind Dancer does not have a pool.
Does 9322 Wind Dancer have accessible units?
No, 9322 Wind Dancer does not have accessible units.
Does 9322 Wind Dancer have units with dishwashers?
No, 9322 Wind Dancer does not have units with dishwashers.

