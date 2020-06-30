All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8930 Scarlett Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8930 Scarlett Pl
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

8930 Scarlett Pl

8930 Scarlett Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8930 Scarlett Place, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Bellwood floorplan is a spacious two story home with 4 bed and 2.5 baths. This open floorplan offers a view of family room from the large country kitchen. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all the spacious bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8930 Scarlett Pl have any available units?
8930 Scarlett Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8930 Scarlett Pl have?
Some of 8930 Scarlett Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8930 Scarlett Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8930 Scarlett Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8930 Scarlett Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8930 Scarlett Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8930 Scarlett Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8930 Scarlett Pl offers parking.
Does 8930 Scarlett Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8930 Scarlett Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8930 Scarlett Pl have a pool?
No, 8930 Scarlett Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8930 Scarlett Pl have accessible units?
No, 8930 Scarlett Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8930 Scarlett Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8930 Scarlett Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merida
2167 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Birdsong at Alamo Ranch
12130 Alamo Ranch Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78253
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio