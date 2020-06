Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Fantastic property located in the sought after Braun Heights on the Northwest side of San Antonio! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an office. The master suite has a secluded deck w/outside access, master bath has separate shower & jetted tub. Huge backyard is wooded and secluded with covered patio/deck and hot tub. Maintenance for hot tub included with rent. Great sized dog run perfect for your pets. House also has solar panels to ensure energy efficiency. A must see!!