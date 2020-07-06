All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 822 Robillard Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
822 Robillard Ln
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:07 AM

822 Robillard Ln

822 Robillard Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

822 Robillard Lane, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Robillard Ln have any available units?
822 Robillard Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 822 Robillard Ln currently offering any rent specials?
822 Robillard Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Robillard Ln pet-friendly?
No, 822 Robillard Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 822 Robillard Ln offer parking?
Yes, 822 Robillard Ln offers parking.
Does 822 Robillard Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Robillard Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Robillard Ln have a pool?
No, 822 Robillard Ln does not have a pool.
Does 822 Robillard Ln have accessible units?
No, 822 Robillard Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Robillard Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 Robillard Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Robillard Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Robillard Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio