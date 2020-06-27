Rent Calculator
802 W GARDINA
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:03 AM
802 W GARDINA
802 Gardina
·
No Longer Available
Location
802 Gardina, San Antonio, TX 78201
Los Angeles Heights - Keystone
Amenities
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ALL BILLS PAID (except cable and phone) Nice clean home recently updated with central heat and air, double pane windows, flooring, counter tops and new stove! Prefer long term tenant! Show it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 W GARDINA have any available units?
802 W GARDINA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 802 W GARDINA have?
Some of 802 W GARDINA's amenities include all utils included, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 802 W GARDINA currently offering any rent specials?
802 W GARDINA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 W GARDINA pet-friendly?
No, 802 W GARDINA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 802 W GARDINA offer parking?
No, 802 W GARDINA does not offer parking.
Does 802 W GARDINA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 W GARDINA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 W GARDINA have a pool?
No, 802 W GARDINA does not have a pool.
Does 802 W GARDINA have accessible units?
No, 802 W GARDINA does not have accessible units.
Does 802 W GARDINA have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 W GARDINA does not have units with dishwashers.
