Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7615 FREEDOM ACRES

7615 Freedom Acres · No Longer Available
Location

7615 Freedom Acres, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open & Spacious 3/2/2 only 1.5 Miles away from Lackland AFB! Split Master Bedroom/Bath with his & hers sinks, garden tub & walk-in closet! Kitchen has recessed lighting & Appliances included! Available on January 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 FREEDOM ACRES have any available units?
7615 FREEDOM ACRES doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7615 FREEDOM ACRES have?
Some of 7615 FREEDOM ACRES's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7615 FREEDOM ACRES currently offering any rent specials?
7615 FREEDOM ACRES isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 FREEDOM ACRES pet-friendly?
No, 7615 FREEDOM ACRES is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7615 FREEDOM ACRES offer parking?
Yes, 7615 FREEDOM ACRES does offer parking.
Does 7615 FREEDOM ACRES have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7615 FREEDOM ACRES does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 FREEDOM ACRES have a pool?
No, 7615 FREEDOM ACRES does not have a pool.
Does 7615 FREEDOM ACRES have accessible units?
No, 7615 FREEDOM ACRES does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 FREEDOM ACRES have units with dishwashers?
No, 7615 FREEDOM ACRES does not have units with dishwashers.
