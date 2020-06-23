7615 FREEDOM ACRES

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Open & Spacious 3/2/2 only 1.5 Miles away from Lackland AFB! Split Master Bedroom/Bath with his & hers sinks, garden tub & walk-in closet! Kitchen has recessed lighting & Appliances included! Available on January 1, 2019.