Open & Spacious 3/2/2 only 1.5 Miles away from Lackland AFB! Split Master Bedroom/Bath with his & hers sinks, garden tub & walk-in closet! Kitchen has recessed lighting & Appliances included! Available on January 1, 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7615 FREEDOM ACRES have any available units?
7615 FREEDOM ACRES doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.