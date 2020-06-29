All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR

6947 Sunshine Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6947 Sunshine Tree Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Oxbow

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Roof! Freshly painted and prepared for new tenants. Open flowing plan with plenty of space and unique qualities. TAR Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR have any available units?
6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR offers parking.
Does 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR have a pool?
No, 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR does not have a pool.
Does 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR have accessible units?
No, 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
