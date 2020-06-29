Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR
6947 Sunshine Tree Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
6947 Sunshine Tree Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Oxbow
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Roof! Freshly painted and prepared for new tenants. Open flowing plan with plenty of space and unique qualities. TAR Application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR have any available units?
6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR offers parking.
Does 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR have a pool?
No, 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR does not have a pool.
Does 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR have accessible units?
No, 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6947 SUNSHINE TREE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia
San Antonio, TX 78213
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St
San Antonio, TX 78251
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Antonio 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio