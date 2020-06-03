Great Downtown area. 5 min walk to Pearl Brewery And St Mary's district. Wood floors without. Master bath area like your in a spa. Beautiful front deck entry. Close to highways schools, businesses and shopping. Must see to believe.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 645 E Park Ave have any available units?
645 E Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.