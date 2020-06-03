All apartments in San Antonio
645 E Park Ave

Location

645 E Park Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
Great Downtown area. 5 min walk to Pearl Brewery And St Mary's district. Wood floors without. Master bath area like your in a spa. Beautiful front deck entry. Close to highways schools, businesses and shopping. Must see to believe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 E Park Ave have any available units?
645 E Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 645 E Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
645 E Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 E Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 645 E Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 645 E Park Ave offer parking?
No, 645 E Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 645 E Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 E Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 E Park Ave have a pool?
No, 645 E Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 645 E Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 645 E Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 645 E Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 E Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 E Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 E Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
