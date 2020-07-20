All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

6321 WADDESDON WOOD

6321 Waddesdon Wood · No Longer Available
Location

6321 Waddesdon Wood, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Wonderful Duplex for lease! All tile downstairs and both baths. Open floor plan. Fridge, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer connections inside, large covered patio and large back yard for this spacious cul-d-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6321 WADDESDON WOOD have any available units?
6321 WADDESDON WOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6321 WADDESDON WOOD have?
Some of 6321 WADDESDON WOOD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6321 WADDESDON WOOD currently offering any rent specials?
6321 WADDESDON WOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 WADDESDON WOOD pet-friendly?
No, 6321 WADDESDON WOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6321 WADDESDON WOOD offer parking?
Yes, 6321 WADDESDON WOOD offers parking.
Does 6321 WADDESDON WOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6321 WADDESDON WOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 WADDESDON WOOD have a pool?
No, 6321 WADDESDON WOOD does not have a pool.
Does 6321 WADDESDON WOOD have accessible units?
No, 6321 WADDESDON WOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 WADDESDON WOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6321 WADDESDON WOOD has units with dishwashers.
