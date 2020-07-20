Wonderful Duplex for lease! All tile downstairs and both baths. Open floor plan. Fridge, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer connections inside, large covered patio and large back yard for this spacious cul-d-sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6321 WADDESDON WOOD have any available units?
6321 WADDESDON WOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.