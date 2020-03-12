All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

6102 JACKIES FARM

6102 Jackies Farm · No Longer Available
Location

6102 Jackies Farm, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bed 3 bath home with an open floor plan. Covered patio and sprinkler system. Located just off 78 and Foster Rd. Easy access to all major highways, convenient to BAMC, Fort Sam and Randolph.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6102 JACKIES FARM have any available units?
6102 JACKIES FARM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6102 JACKIES FARM currently offering any rent specials?
6102 JACKIES FARM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6102 JACKIES FARM pet-friendly?
No, 6102 JACKIES FARM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6102 JACKIES FARM offer parking?
Yes, 6102 JACKIES FARM offers parking.
Does 6102 JACKIES FARM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6102 JACKIES FARM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6102 JACKIES FARM have a pool?
No, 6102 JACKIES FARM does not have a pool.
Does 6102 JACKIES FARM have accessible units?
No, 6102 JACKIES FARM does not have accessible units.
Does 6102 JACKIES FARM have units with dishwashers?
No, 6102 JACKIES FARM does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6102 JACKIES FARM have units with air conditioning?
No, 6102 JACKIES FARM does not have units with air conditioning.
